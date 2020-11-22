Whanganui news in brief: Fire investigated, nurses cancel strike and more

The fire was controlled swiftly.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Fire investigation

Police are investigating the cause of a central Whanganui fire. Emergency services were alerted to a fire at what appears to be a vacant property on Campbell St at 6.55pm on Saturday.The fire was controlled swiftly. A spokeswoman for the police said she could not confirm if it was suspicious but the matter is under investigation.

No nurse strike today

The 24-hour strike for primary health care workers that was scheduled for today has been withdrawn. The New Zealand Nurses Organisation has been advised by the employer parties that there is an improved offer to discuss, so negotiations will resume next week. Primary health care workers have been negotiating for the past 12 months, campaigning to have wages similar to those in the DHBs. The date for these negotiations is yet to be confirmed.

Good Samaritan

Are you Hawera's Good Samaritan?

Police investigating the serious assault of a man in Hawera two weeks ago are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to get in touch. The assault took place in an alleyway near the White Hart Hotel in the early hours of November 7. The victim suffered serious injuries and needed hospital treatment. Police said in a statement they were following strong lines of inquiry but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault and had not yet spoken to them. "We are also keen to speak to a Good Samaritan who assisted the victim after the assault and walked him home."

Police asked that anyone with information ring 105 and quote file number 201111/4323.

Time to get app

News on the go

Four-year term

Kiwis like the idea of Governments being in power longer to carry out policy plans. Research New Zealand says 61 per cent of people surveyed would support increasing the parliamentary term from three years to four.