Whanganui accommodation providers looking to cash in on domestic tourism boom

More people are staying in Whanganui than this time last year, according to accommodation providers. Photo / Bevan Conley

Accommodation providers are looking to cash in on Kiwis travelling around New Zealand over the summer period and hoping to recoup some the losses they experienced earlier in the year due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Owner of Whanganui Seaside Holiday Park Karla Swainson said it was currently busy in terms of roofed accommodation but less so when it came to camping sites.

"A lot more Kiwis out travelling and staying in roofed accommodation. But still not busy with camping sites ... we have lost them to New Zealand Motor Caravan Association sites and freedom camping sites."

Swainson said camping sites were always snapped up last minute as people wait for weather.

"All our weekends have been busier than usual with roofed accommodation, next weekend we are booked out already."

She said they are usually busiest around Easter and Christmas, but Labour weekend was a lot bigger than previous years.

"We were full last Labour weekend, but they were all one nighters on their way home or holiday. This year we were full with people staying the full three nights which was awesome."

Swainson said it's great to see Kiwis travelling around and camping.

"Especially in the summer seasons when they set up their tents and have their kids ... they set up camp and change the whole atmosphere of the holiday park."

Tourism New Zealand recently released scenario modelling on future tourism recovery which shows Kiwis travelling around New Zealand may spend up to 18 per cent more over January than the year before.

Pre-Covid, domestic tourism accounted for 60 per cent of tourism's $40.9 billion contribution to the New Zealand economy. New Zealanders previously spent $9b on overseas travel per year.

"We're working hard to encourage domestic tourism and capturing this spend will be critical to the sector's recovery," Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall said.

Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall. Photo / File

Owner of 151 on London Rolla Tu said they were busier at the moment than the same time last year, which was welcome after a tough few months through Covid-19.

"People are getting ready for Christmas. For commercial, we are quite busy actually.

"Lots of people are starting to travel and going back to normal life. People and are buying and selling houses like crazy and bringing lots of relatives up, it's been good."

Tu hoped the country didn't go through another lockdown.

"We do worry. Before the Auckland lockdown, we were really busy, almost fully booked. When Auckland went into lockdown, we dropped by about 40 to 50 per cent. It was really bad.

"As an owner, we do worry. All we hope is that it stays under control."

Tu said they have a big tourist group coming next weekend, which will see them heading into summer on a good note.

Owner of Bulls Motel & Holiday Park Evander Cresswell said they didn't experience major seasonal change in accommodation, as the majority of their bookings were from tradies and truckers during the week.

"Monday to Friday is when we are busiest. We get the odd family wedding here or something like the university graduation in Palmerston North where all their accommodation was booked up and we get some overflow. But in general, we don't experience the same summer uptick as other accommodation around the country."