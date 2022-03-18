Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui musician Te Atawhai Ponga completes debut rap album - a decade after he started it

4 minutes to read
Te Atawhai Ponga aka #3chainsandataonga counting his cash at home in Whanganui. Photo / Shannon Lawn

Te Atawhai Ponga aka #3chainsandataonga counting his cash at home in Whanganui. Photo / Shannon Lawn

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

An album 10 years in the making is about to reach its conclusion in Whanganui.

Local musician Te Atawhai Ponga began writing and performing hip hop under the #3chainsandataonga alias in Wellington, with a band

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.