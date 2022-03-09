James Paul (left) and Tim Booth in their Drews Avenue studio. Photo / Supplied

Tim Booth and James Paul were born and raised in Whanganui, playing in high school bands together before separate musical endeavours took them further afield.

They both live in the river city once again and have joined forces to launch Black Sand Music Retreats.

The new venture offers people an all-inclusive weekend stay in Whanganui, with songwriting and music classes held in their Drews Avenue studio.

Paul said the pair had always wanted to start a project together.

The idea came to them late last year.

"I have a lot of adult students who are pretty competent on their instruments and love playing but have never had the opportunity to jam with anyone.

"Some people get super nervous because they're not used to playing with other musicians. We're trying to introduce them to that and make them feel comfortable."

Those who sign up for the experience will be housed in luxury accommodation and provided with food from Good Boys, the well-known Wellington hole-in-the-wall and catering company Paul co-owns.

"Our chef Al (Green) will come up and cook for them the whole weekend," Paul said.

The retreat is designed to attract out-of-towners to Whanganui, but locals are also encouraged to give it a go.

For those travelling, the pair will pick them up from the airport or meet them if they're driving on a Friday evening.

"We'll start working on at least two songs from Saturday morning, whether that be someone's original or a cover," Paul said.

"There will be break-out groups where we can give individual lessons, songwriting workshops, then on Sunday, we will record everything.

"People will have something to take away from the weekend."

A 'pilot' retreat was held last month. Photo / Supplied

Groups will be kept small to allow for one-on-one lessons.

Paul and Booth are jazz school graduates, with Booth completing a masters in musicology at Victoria University before attending the University of Virginia in the USA to begin work on a PhD.

Paul was one half of Wellington duo Groeni and has played alongside members of The Black Seeds, Trinity Roots, The Phoenix Foundation, Bic Runga, Mara TK, Twinset, Sole Mio and James Morrison.

They currently teach piano and guitar at high schools across the Whanganui and Rangitīkei districts, with Paul also offering private lessons.

In his spare time, Booth is a mainstay in the house band at local bar and eatery Porridge Watson.

"I kind of refer to myself as the tradie of the music world, while Tim's the scholar," Paul said.

"Both of us have been really fortunate to be involved in a lot of musical communities over the years, but people who do it as a hobby don't always get that opportunity.

"Hopefully we can create a connection between three or four or five musicians, and if they enjoy playing with each other, they can continue on in some shape or form."

Paul said the Black Sand model was based on traditional yoga and wellness retreats.

"I think you can get a lot of 'wellness' out of doing something like this.

"Stylistically, we're open to absolutely everything, and we want to push the idea that you don't have to have any musical experience.

"Even if you only picked up your instrument a couple of months ago, that's all good."