Whanganui motorists are being urged to remain vigilant through Queen's Birthday weekend.

Sergeant Colin Wright, head of the Whanganui Road Policing Group, said the speed limit was "the maximum, not the target".

"Reduce your speed and drive to the conditions. The weather forecast is better for the weekend but roads are still extremely wet.

"With heavy rain you can come across floods, so even if you think you're okay just reduce your speed slightly."

Wright said all the "obvious messages" still applied over the long weekend.

"Wear your seatbelt, don't drink and drive, and put your phone away."

As winter approached, it was a good idea to check vehicle lights and make sure tyres had a tread pattern depth of at least 1.5mm, Wright said.

"Some of the tyre places around town actually do free tyre checks. It wouldn't be a bad idea to make use of that.

"A WOF [warrant of fitness] is either six months or a year, but don't rely on that to think your car is okay.

"Go around and check brake lights, headlights, and position lights, and make sure your tyres are inflated to the correct pressures."

Transport Minister Michael Wood said on average, one person was killed every day on New Zealand roads, with another seven seriously injured.

"We need to stop accepting that deaths on our roads are inevitable. Each death is a person who leaves behind a family, a workplace, a community.

"They are not simply a toll that we pay when we decide to turn the key. Together we need to work to change our long-held attitudes to driving."

Wright said swapping drivers during long journeys was important.

"There were three deaths on the road nationally [during Queen's Birthday weekend] last year, and we don't want any.

"We don't want any crashes at all, period.

"Deaths aside, which are tragic and hugely costly, even a crash with injury is still traumatic for family and friends."



Police Minister Poto Williams said they would be out in force across New Zealand roads over the long weekend.

Speed would be a key focus area, however impaired and distracted drivers would also be targeted.

"Our frontline will continue to remain visible, continuously changing deployment locations, and covering all parts of our roading network.

"Drivers should take their time, be courteous and follow the road rules, they're there to keep us all safe."

Anyone who witnessed dangerous behaviour should report it to police, and any driver could expect to be stopped if they were not driving safely, Williams said.