The motorcyclist was taken to Whanganui Hospital. Photo/ Bevan Conley

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following crash in Aramoho on Sunday afternoon.

The police say the crash, involving just the one motorcyclist, happened at the intersection of Gibson St and Somme Pde just before 1pm on Sunday.

A police representative said the crash caused some congestion at the scene but the road was cleared about 2pm.