Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui woman in Wellington Hospital, pet injured, after dog attack

Quick Read
Police are seeking information about a dog attack in Kowhai Park on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 25. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are seeking information about a dog attack in Kowhai Park on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 25. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui police are seeking information about a dog attack in Kowhai Park about 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Police said a small restrained dog and its female owner were attacked by an unrestrained black and white dog, described as a pitbull or bulldog. The small dog sustained injuries and the owner is currently receiving treatment for her injuries in Wellington Hospital.

The owner was helped by a couple of passersby who police would like to speak with.

Anyone with information can contact 105 and give information anonymously if necessary or email MCC707@police.govt.nz. The police file number is 220525/2282.