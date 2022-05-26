Police are seeking information about a dog attack in Kowhai Park on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 25. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police are seeking information about a dog attack in Kowhai Park about 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Police said a small restrained dog and its female owner were attacked by an unrestrained black and white dog, described as a pitbull or bulldog. The small dog sustained injuries and the owner is currently receiving treatment for her injuries in Wellington Hospital.

The owner was helped by a couple of passersby who police would like to speak with.

Anyone with information can contact 105 and give information anonymously if necessary or email MCC707@police.govt.nz. The police file number is 220525/2282.