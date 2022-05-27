Maintaining Covid-19 hygiene standards will help to stop the spread of influenza. Photo / 123rf

Winter is bearing down on us, and with it comes flu season. Mike Tweed talks to health experts about whether it will be back with a vengeance in 2022 and what we can do to stave it off.

Whanganui is facing a challenging winter ahead when it comes to sickness, the DHB's chief executive is warning.

After two years of largely closed borders more people are now able to come into the country and with them the potential of a flu season and new variants of the illness, Russell Simpson says.

"Now with borders reopened we will likely see seasonal influenza back into New Zealand.

"Combined with other respiratory conditions such as RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], as well as Covid-19, I think we are likely to experience quite a challenging winter.

Whanganui DHB's infection control nurse, Jacqueline Pennefather, said a large part of the population was eligible for a free flu vaccination.

"It [flu] has spread in Dunedin and Auckland, so it's only a matter of time before it's here.

"We need to get the vaccine on board because it takes one to two weeks to get your immunity up."

The vaccine was safe for those who had recently recovered from Covid-19, she said.

"It can get confusing, because after you've had Covid we say to wait 100 days before getting your next Covid dose.

"That isn't the case when it comes to the flu vaccine. You can have it at any time, as long as you are well."

There were standard precautions to combat the spread of influenza, Pennefather said.

"If we're sick we stay at home, wear a mask, and of course, wash your hands.

"Measles is also coming back as well. With the borders closed it hasn't been around. The [measles] vaccine is excellent, and we need to make sure we are all up to date with them."

Patrick O'Connor says as of right now, people are much more likely to contract Covid-19 than influenza. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui medical officer of health Patrick O'Connor said there had been practically no proven cases of influenza in New Zealand for nearly three years.

"That is really quite remarkable.

"There will be a lower level of immunity in the community, but we don't know whether it's [flu] going to rebound."

Simpson, who is currently heading a national taskforce around winter planning, said the DHB had expanded the guidance around Covid-19 planning to manage other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

"The 'Care in the Community' model will also be used to support patients for that range of illnesses and diseases."

O'Connor said as of right now, the likelihood of contracting Covid-19 was far greater than contracting influenza, but the country was gradually making its way back to "the way the world used to be prior to the start of 2020".

"There are still some restrictions in place. We are still at orange and there is still a lot of mask wearing going on.

All the factors that reduce the spread of Covid-19 would also reduce the spread of influenza, O'Connor said.

"On the other hand, as it's been nearly three years since we saw cases we might be more susceptible to it."

O'Connor said although it was technically possible for a person to have Covid-19 and influenza at the same time, it was unlikely.

"When your body is responding to one infection your immune system is on high alert. It actually reduces the chances of a second infection getting a grip."

A free influenza vaccine is available for "a large part of the population". Photo / Bevan Conley

Environmental Science and Research (ESR) public health physician Sarah Jefferies said two common seasonal strains had been circulating in the Northern Hemisphere during their winter - the influenza A(H3N2) strain, followed by the B/Victoria virus strain.

"Our Southern Hemisphere seasonal influenza vaccine, which is now available in New Zealand, contains components selected to provide protection against four common influenza strains.

"It includes a change from the Northern Hemisphere's vaccine which is designed to provide better protection against the predominant A(H3N2) strain."

Central City Pharmacy owner Stacey Simpson said its uptake of flu vaccinations had doubled this year compared with 2021.

There were still plenty on hand, and no appointment was needed.

"Eating well is also important - getting plenty of nutrients and vitamin C. Zinc is also really good for healing."

Things like Buccaline can also be used, but that isn't for protecting against cold and flu directly, it's for the complications of cold and flu. That's an oral vaccine against bacterial infections.

"Keep hydrated, keep sanitising. All the things we've been doing for the past two and a half years are exactly the things we need to do reduce the spread of the flu."

An online tool in monitoring the spread of influenza is Flutracking, which aims to provide community level influenza-like illness surveillance.

In the week ending May 22, 40,600 people in New Zealand completed its online survey, with fever and cough reported by 1.9 per cent of participants.

Fever, cough and absence from normal duties was reported by 1.5 per cent of participants.

More information can be found at info.flutracking.net.

• Pregnant women (any trimester), people aged 65 years and older, Māori and Pacific people aged 55 to 64 years, people aged under 65 years with certain medical conditions, and children aged 4 years or under who have been hospitalised for respiratory illness or have a history of significant respiratory illness are eligible for free flu vaccinations in 2022.