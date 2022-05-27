Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui health experts share thoughts on flu season

5 minutes to read
Maintaining Covid-19 hygiene standards will help to stop the spread of influenza. Photo / 123rf

Maintaining Covid-19 hygiene standards will help to stop the spread of influenza. Photo / 123rf

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Winter is bearing down on us, and with it comes flu season. Mike Tweed talks to health experts about whether it will be back with a vengeance in 2022 and what we can do to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.