New Zealand Blood Service co-ordinator Dani de Souza encourages workplace teams to support the blood drive in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

When Dani de Souza says she is out for blood, there's no need to be alarmed.

She is in Whanganui encouraging workplaces and schools to help increase the number of blood donors in Aotearoa.

As the regional donor relations co-ordinator for the New Zealand Blood Service, de Souza makes regular visits to Whanganui.

She wants to connect with schools and workplaces in the district to encourage more donors.

"People who are eligible can donate blood from the age of 16 so we want to encourage high schools to participate. I would also like to talk to students at primary and intermediate schools to encourage them to become future donors and learn about the service," de Souza said.

More Kiwi donors are needed, as only 3.7 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand are donating blood, she said.

De Souza encouraged people to visit the nzblood website or phone 0800 448 325 to find out about eligibility.

"I hear about people who say they would like to donate but think they are ineligible because they have a tattoo for instance. It is only when people have had a recent tattoo or piercing that they are only ineligible for three months."

NZBlood's new Team Red campaign encourages groups of friends and work colleagues to donate blood together.

"We can help by running a 'What's My Type?' event at workplaces or other venues and arrange a day for the group to donate at the local centre. We can even offer a free pick-up and drop-off service if needed. We haven't arranged that in Whanganui yet but if the demand is there, we can arrange it.

"I'm a donor myself and it does make you feel great to know you're helping to save lives. Every time a person donates, it potentially saves three lives because red blood cells, plasma, and platelets are all used for life-saving procedures."

Once a person chooses to become a regular donor, they donate once every three months and the procedure usually takes around half an hour.

"We have 115 people booked in so far and we are hoping for more," said de Souza.

"There are short interviews before each person donates and they are private, one-on-one sessions so if people are ineligible for any reason, it can be assessed at that stage. Sometimes certain medications or something like low iron levels means a person cannot donate blood on that day but they will be able to donate at the next session."

The Whanganui donor centre operates from St Mary's Church at 1 Campbell St and the next blood drive in Whanganui will be held over two days on Wednesday June 8 from 12pm to 5.15pm and Thursday June 9 from 7.30am to 1pm.