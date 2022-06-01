Police received a report of an aggravated robbery at around 7pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police are on the hunt for two men following an incident on Guyton Street on Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of an aggravated robbery around 7pm.

"Two offenders allegedly assaulted a man and stole his personal belongings.

"The man was taken to hospital but the severity of his injuries is not noted."

The spokesperson said police responded to the scene but were unable to locate those involved.

"Police are making enquiries into the incident to locate the two men involved."

St John was called to the incident but was not needed.