Queen Elizabeth II visited Whanganui during the Royal Tour of New Zealand in 1953-54. Photo / Whanganui Regional Museum Collection

A Whanganui Memorial Service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held this weekend.

The service will be at Christ Church Anglican Church at 243 Wicksteed St and begin at 3pm on Sunday, October 2.

Anglican Parish of Whanganui reverends Caleb and Billy Rowe will lead the service with local dignitaries in attendance.

"We're creating a space to gather locally and remember Her Majesty's life and dedication to service," Caleb Rowe said.

"All are most welcome to attend."

Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford said the local service represented Whanganui's formal recognition of Her Late Majesty's life and reign following the State Memorial Service held in Wellington on September 26.

"The event will be an opportunity for Whanganui residents to acknowledge the passing of the Queen and celebrate her unparalleled 70 years as British and New Zealand monarch," Langford said.

The Royal Train arrived at Whanganui Station at Taupo Quay on January 8, 1954 and the Queen was driven along a crowd-lined Victoria Ave to a formal mayoral reception at Cooks Gardens before departing by train once again.