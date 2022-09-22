A Whanganui business owner says people like to get out and support restaurants and cafes during public holidays. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui business leaders and operators have mixed expectations of how the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day public holiday will affect business.

Monday, September 26, is the one-off public holiday to commemorate the Queen's death.

"With the special holiday only recently announced, we don't predict a big increase of visitors," i-Site Whanganui Visitor Centre manager Billie Lawson said.

"Especially considering there are school holidays and Labour Weekend following very soon after it and many will already have plans in place to visit then."

Lawson said on a regular long weekend, there would generally be an increase in domestic visitors, particularly from Wellington, Auckland, Taranaki and Hawke's Bay.

"Our i-Site is contacted by some visitors before they come to Whanganui but it is more common for these domestic visitors to come to the i-Site soon after their arrival."

The i-Site will be closed on Monday.

"In previous years, the i-Site has been open every day other than Christmas Day so Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day is an exceptional event," Lawson said.

Jennifer Gilbertson-Small said everyone wants to come and have a beer on public holidays. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rutland Arms Inn manager Jennifer Gilbertson-Small said they would be open on Monday, and expected it to be as busy as other public holidays.

"Everyone wants to come have a beer on a public holiday. A toast to the Queen and all that sort of thing," Gilbertson-Small said.

"Whanganui likes to get out and support restaurants and cafes during public holidays, especially if it's bad weather."

Gilbertson-Small said the short notice didn't cause her concern.

"We're a little bit short-staffed at the moment like a lot of places, but we'll do the best we can and I think people will understand.

"Obviously, there's time and a half but we expect it will be a slightly busier day which will cover it a bit."

Whanganui & Partners chief executive Hannah Middleton said the economic development agency was not expecting a significant influx of overnight visitors to Whanganui, given the short notice for the holiday.

"But we may see some day-trippers from nearby regions or people extending already-planned breaks."

Middleton said the short notice challenged many business owners with the unanticipated loss of production time and revenue.

"We also understand the memorial day will be welcomed by many businesses, particularly as it is a one-off and is in respect of a significant historical figure."

She said retail and hospitality businesses were in the best position to make the most of the holiday.

"People typically eat out and socialise more on holidays and have extra time to spend shopping and enjoying activities around town."

Hannah Middleton said retail and hospitality businesses were in the best position to make the most of the holiday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Riverview Motel manager Mark Lithgow said they were pretty busy before the public holiday was announced.

"Friday and Saturday nights are pretty booked anyway. Booking typically depends on if something is on in town," Lithgow said.

"Sunday is starting to get a few bookings. It's usually our quiet night, so it'll be interesting to see if it fills up."

Burwood Motel manager Jerry Liu said she expected an increase in bookings closer to the time.

"We're often busy during public holidays. We're very busy Saturday, but not Sunday at the moment," Liu said.

Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi said many businesses would be closed on Monday, excluding several essential services.

"Some hospitality businesses don't open on Mondays anyway, so it is important to do some research to see who is open and what their hours are on the day if you are looking at going to a restaurant or cafe."

Warahi said Mainstreet Whanganui would still have teams working to ensure the town centre stayed clean.

Christ Church Anglican vicar Caleb Rowe said the church would hold a public memorial service on October 2 and would include local dignitaries and afternoon tea.

"It feels right to do something local. She's our Queen and the leader of the Anglican Church," Rowe said.

"Whilst we all have mixed feelings about what the monarchy is and does, it's right to honour someone who is our leader."

A Whanganui business owner, who did not want to be named, said if the Government thought the public needed a day to mourn the passing of the Queen, it should fund it.

"Why does this Government think it is okay to continually burden employers with additional costs as if employers have unlimited wealth?

"After legislating to double the number of sick days we must pay to 10 days, they followed with adding another holiday, Matariki, again completely at the employer's cost, and now adding a further day's cost and additional charges by making a Memorial Day this Monday."