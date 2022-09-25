Museum Notebook: Queen Elizabeth II in Whanganui

The Museum dressed up for the Royal Visit. Photographer: T Metcalf and K A Newton Hand-coloured. Whanganui Regional Museum Collection ref: 1982.77.2

The death of Queen Elizabeth II gave many Whanganui folk pause for thought.

Although not entirely unexpected, people reacted with sadness and praise for the small woman, aged 96, who had worn the mantle of responsibility as Queen of New Zealand and other parts of the world since 1953.

Quite a few members of the royal family have visited Whanganui over the years.

There was the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and York (later King George V and Queen Mary) in 1901; the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VIII, in 1920; Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, in 1935; the Queen Mother in 1966; Prince Edward in 1982-83 working at Wanganui Collegiate School as a very young housemaster; Charles and Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in 1983; and Prince Harry in 2016, and more.

The late Queen toured New Zealand 10 times during her long reign, the first in the "royal summer" of 1953-54. A reigning monarch had never set foot in New Zealand before.

During this tour, on Friday, January 8, 1954, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Whanganui for the first and only time. That day, the royal couple had already packed in a journey by train from Palmerston North to Feilding for a public welcome, went on to Marton Junction for another public welcome, and thence to Whanganui for a civic reception.

Held at Cooks Gardens, the reception was a masterpiece of planning and execution. A programme was specially printed in minute detail.

Programme for the Civic Reception for HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh at Cooks Gardens, Whanganui, on January 8, 1954. Creator: Wanganui City Council Royal Tour Committee. Whanganui Regional Museum Collection ref: 1982.77.2

The couple were introduced to the mayor, Edward Millward, and the Mayoress, Mrs Millward, who escorted them to a stage, or dais, where the Mayoress presented a bouquet to Her Majesty and the mayor read a formal address of welcome.

He then presented dozens of people to the Queen, including local MPs, magistrates, civic heads from neighbouring authorities and local bodies, current members of the Wanganui City Council and immediate past members.

A mere pounamu, named Kawakawa, was presented to the Queen. The mayor then called for three cheers from the crowd which consisted of anyone who could get into the gardens. Pupils from 57 schools in the wider region were present. First aid facilities were established in different areas of the town. People jostled for good positions and covered the routes by which the royal party would arrive and leave.

And parts of the town dressed up. The Museum was decked out with royal decorations including a large lion rampant with "ER II" in the centre and large fabric banners hanging down either side of the entry door, with further lions and a Tudor rose on banners hanging over the windows, all lit up at night. Shop windows were arrayed with bunting and flowers. It was a time of intense effort and enthusiastic excitement.

After the reception, the Queen and Duke were whisked off to the Wanganui Railway Station and travelled to Pātea for a public welcome, then to Hāwera for a ceremonial drive, to Stratford for another public welcome, and finally to New Plymouth where they stayed overnight before another gruelling day of official visits on Saturday.

The Queen's visit to Whanganui was not untypical of the thousands of visits she would make over the 70 years of her reign to greet her loyal subjects.

• Libby Sharpe is senior curator at Whanganui Regional Museum.