Whanganui letters: The kindness of strangers and spaceship Earth

Kindness after fall

Two weeks ago I had a nasty fall in Fitzies Bakery in Springvale.

The care and help of Sue and Monica (Springvale Medical Centre) and Richard Emmett was gratefully received as were the ambulance officers.

Unfortunately I had to wait for approx one hour due to more pressing emergencies.

Lying on the cold concrete floor was not a good place to be I can assure you, but as I had face-planted, I was not allowed to be moved.

Richard Emmett called and waited for the ambulance and came several times to see if I was alright.

Again, a big thank you to all.

Memo to self; stay upright! Thanks to all who helped us. [Abridged]

JENNY JACKSON

Papaiti

Your letters

Spaceship Earth

We are astronauts all of us. We ride a spaceship called Earth on its endless journey around the sun.

This ship of ours is blessed with life-support systems so ingenious that they are self-renewing, so massive that they can supply the needs of billions.

But for centuries we have taken them for granted, considering their capacity limitless. At last we have begun to monitor the systems, and the findings are deeply disturbing.

Scientists and government officials agree that we are in trouble. Unless we stop abusing our life-support systems, they will fail. We must maintain them or pay the penalty. The penalty is death."

Too strong? Too melodramatic? Just more greenie rhetoric?

Scientists and government officials agree that we are in trouble. Photo / 123RF

Actually, it's the opening paragraph of the lead article in the National Geographic's December 1970 issue – 50 years ago. And how are we looking now?

The state of play is best exemplified by two public figures, David Attenborough and Donald Trump.

One is concerned with the future for our children's children and the other with chasing the dragon of addiction to endless economic and industrial growth, regardless of the consequences. The general public is similarly divided, being distracted by day-to-day living.

The experts tell us we have, at most, 30 years to change our ways before nature's scales tip irrevocably to the side of runaway global warming.

The predominate generation of 1970 has now almost passed into history. In 2050 the current one will be at the same juncture.

Our children's children will be approaching middle age and our children will be as we are now. Covid-19 is like nature's final warning of the kind of sacrifices and changes we need to begin now before the warnings on 1970 come to pass.

L E FITTON

Whanganui