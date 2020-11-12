Mayor says Whanganui 'was a step ahead' as national vaping legislation comes into force

New nationwide vaping legislation came into force this week. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall is backing new nationwide vaping rules and believes Whanganui was "a step ahead" when it introduced vaping policy three years ago.

The national legislation, which came into force on Wednesday, introduces new restrictions, banning vaping in public places such as on school or university grounds, inside restaurants, bars, on planes and in airport terminals and in the workplace.

The legislation also prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from purchasing vaping products; much the same as the tobbaco, while certain flavours will be phased out, except at specialist retailers over the next 15 months.

McDouall said the nationwide changes are a positive step in the right direction.

"I think the legislation pretty much matches where we were three years ago," he said. "We were kind of ahead of the game in some ways.

"We had clear evidence from medical professionals when we were consulting on our smoking and vape free policy that while vaping does have some benefits, it still nevertheless has some detrimental health effects. It's hot stuff in your lungs."

The Whanganui District Council policy, while not enforceable, designates public areas where vaping is discouraged.

At a council meeting where the change was agreed to in 2017, McDouall said he was "proud to endorse what is an educative not punitive policy for our CBD."

According to the Ministry of Health, the new legislation is about keeping vapes out of the hands of children and teenagers, claiming it: "It strikes a balance between ensuring vaping products are available for smokers who want to switch to a less harmful alternative, and ensuring these products aren't marketed or sold to young people."

Whanganui's Johnhenry Tweed, who took up vaping around a year ago after kicking a "heavy" smoking habit, said vaping had helped him put away the cigarettes.

"I've found vaping a very useful tool for getting off smoking, saving money and generally being more active. It's been great."

Tweed said he uses a blue raspberry flavour, which includes nicotine, and was against the banning of flavours.

"I'd be dead against that. The tobbaco flavours are horrible."

But Tweed did support the changes in where you can vape, and how old you must be to purchase the product.

Included in the legislation is a provision that in May next year, products must not contain any colouring.

The Health Ministry says that even further legislation will come into force by August 2021, in practice placing restrictions on vaping on the same level as tobacco.

The Ministry says the August measures will include preventing the display of vaping products, the advertisement of vaping products and the ability to design packaging. The most significant new change will be introduction of strict flavouring rules, restricting flavouring to simply tobbaco, mint or menthol.

By November 2021 all vaping in cars with children will be banned.

Multiple Whanganui vaping outlets were contacted for this story.