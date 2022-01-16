Whanganui Kiwibank moves to shorter opening hours

A notice at the Whanganui branch of Kiwibank informs customers of changed opening hours. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kiwibank is moving to some of the shortest opening hours among Whanganui banks.

From January 24 onwards, its Victoria Ave branch will be open to the walk-in public from 10am to 2pm on weekdays.

Staff will be in the office for longer than that, but outside those hours they will only be available by appointment.

When the doors were shut, staff would handle banking matters over the phone, online or undertaking in-person or virtual specialist appointments, spokeswoman Kara Tait said.

The change would free up staff from Kiwibank's "customer touchpoints" to help its customers, she said.

It would not entail any job losses.

Customers had been informed of the reduced walk-in hours and offered appointments to help set up or use banking services online. Customers could use the bank's mobile app, the internet, the phone or ATMs, including some that accept deposits, Tait said.

Kiwibank has also partnered with the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa to provide free training in online banking.

A combination of the move towards online banking and the Covid-19 pandemic has affected all New Zealand banks, and many have reduced their walk-in hours.

In Whanganui, the ANZ and ASB are open to customers the longest, from 9am to 4.30pm. The BNZ is open from 10am to 4pm while the Co-operative Bank is open from 10am to 3pm.