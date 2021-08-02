Rabobank says those affected are a small proportion of its overall customer base. Photo / File

Federated Farmers says it has received about 80 emails from members frustrated at Rabobank's decision to close accounts of some customers who are no longer borrowers.

But the bank says those affected are a small proportion of its overall customer base and that it intended to discuss banking arrangements with customers and "help them move their account to an alternative bank who can better meet their transactional banking needs".

It comes after the Chronicle reported Horizons regional councillor Bruce Gordon got a letter from Rabobank advising he had 20 days to move his transactions elsewhere because the Netherlands-owned bank had decided it would offer transactional banking services primarily to customers who had lending with it.

The letter had caused "considerable stress and anger", a Federated Farmers spokeswoman said

Federated Farmers said the 20-day timeframe the bank offered was inadequate and that it took time to find a suitable bank and then to make all the necessary arrangements, such as amending accounting systems, automatic payments and direct debits.