Kenzey Compton is heading to the national track cycling championships in Cambridge next week. Photo / Supplied

Kenzey Compton is heading to the national track cycling championships in Cambridge next week. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui cycling sisters Kenzey and Kassidy Compton continue to turn heads in the lower North Island cycling world.

Competing for Bike Manawatu, the Compton sisters have had strong showings at the Bike Manawatu and West Coast North Island Championships in the last month.

On February 27, Kenzey and Kassidy won the 2000m individual pursuit titles in their respective age groups, then on March 6, they each won the 500m time trial as well as their scratch races.

Fourteen-year-old Kenzey competes in the under-17 girls category, with 11-year-old Kassidy competing in the under-13 girls.

With the Track National Championships in Cambridge next week, coach Lyall Hastie is happy with Kenzey's form heading into the big meet.

"This is the top riders across New Zealand. She has another year or two in this age category. She is going pretty good. She will be competitive, that is for sure."

At the 2021 championships, Kenzey broke the Manawatū under-15 pursuit record in her first attempt at the race.

"It was pretty amazing considering she hadn't done one before," Hastie said.

Due to Covid restrictions with Omicron throughout the country, the family won't get to watch Kenzey compete.

"We will be sitting in the carpark, unfortunately. It's not like any of the champs we have been to, it is going to be totally different. "

Kassidy Compton continues to improve, winning three races at Bike Manawatu and the West Coast North Island Championships. Photo / Supplied

Hastie said the past two years had been difficult due to Covid and all the travel associated with the sport.

Since the closure of the velodrome in Whanganui, the Compton sisters have had no option but to travel if they wish to continue cycling.

"We are travelling three times a week usually. Usually to Feilding twice a week and then race meets on the weekend to Wellington. It has been a difficult year for them.

"They just love the sport really. If you love something, you are going to do the work.

"It is a bit sad really, but this is the situation."