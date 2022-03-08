Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's greyhound racing track to be rebuilt

3 minutes to read
Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club members were excited when racing could resume after the 2020 lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club members were excited when racing could resume after the 2020 lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

Members of the Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club are excited about the future now that their Hatrick Raceway is to be rebuilt.

"It's an awesome decision," president Alan Frost said.

Racing at the Whanganui facility was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.