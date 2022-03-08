Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club members were excited when racing could resume after the 2020 lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

Members of the Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club are excited about the future now that their Hatrick Raceway is to be rebuilt.

"It's an awesome decision," president Alan Frost said.

Racing at the Whanganui facility was suspended indefinitely in September last year, due to greyhound safety concerns.

Six dogs were injured in a single day that month while racing on the track, the Chronicle reported.

In the 2020-21 season nine dogs died as a result of racing on it, and racing was abandoned at times because the track was not safe.

The suspension was hard on the club and Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) asked for an independent review of the Whanganui track.

The review was reported to club members in a March 1 meeting at the central Whanganui facility.

Sean Hannan, the chairman of GRNZ, told them it was both financially and practically viable to rebuild the racing track.

GRNZ would pay for the rebuild. The club owns the venue's other assets, including a grandstand. All sit on land leased from Whanganui District Council.

The current surface of the track will be removed and replaced in the rebuild, Frost said, in a move that was "overdue".

The investment by GRNZ will result in a track of the highest possible standard, he added.

Frost has been working with contractors and said the rebuild would begin "as soon as practical", and will take about four months.

The club has about 100 members, across a big area from Foxton to North Taranaki. It's one of six in New Zealand where betting is done, Frost said. Racing usually takes place every Friday night, with a day meeting on Wednesdays.

For GRNZ the racing is a trusted, respected and vibrant entertainment sport, but animal welfare organisation SAFE believes it is inherently dangerous and should be banned.

However, Hannan said animal welfare comes first for GRNZ.

The Hatrick Raceway track was overdue for an upgrade, club president Alan Frost said. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Commitment to animal welfare has been our foremost priority throughout the decision-making process.

"Track safety is absolutely paramount, which is why we are prepared to invest in a total rebuild of Hatrick Raceway."

Greyhound Racing was formally put on notice by Racing Minister Grant Robertson in September last year.

GRNZ has until the end of 2022 to improve the way it records data about dogs and makes that available and to improve its animal welfare.

Given this ultimatum, SAFE spokesman Will Appelbe was surprised to hear the Hatrick Raceway will be rebuilt.

"It doesn't matter how new and slick the track is, dogs will continue to be injured," he said.

"The best thing they could do for the dogs is to shut down the track altogether."