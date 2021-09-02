Friday-night greyhound racing returns to Hatrick under strict alert level 3 protocols

The dogs, their trainers and essential race meeting staff will be the only ones allowed on course when Friday-night racing returns to Hatrick under strict alert level 3 protocols. Photo / Bevan Conley

Greyhound racing makes a welcome return to Hatrick this evening under strict Covid-19 level 3 protocols.

Only essential meeting staff and trainers, who must wear masks at all times, will be allowed entry to the course

It has been three weeks since racing was last held at Hatrick, so it will be interesting as greyhounds relish their return to racing.

The powerful Lisa Cole kennels were able to keep their array of talented chasers in reasonable lockdown fitness, having her own trial track at her Palmerston North base.

Big Time Kaylee looms as a sound-looking prospect in the open-class 520m event (race 9). She owns early pace, which she can utilise from her handy trap-two draw.

The 520m Gr.1 winner controlled the pace throughout when she landed her smart 29.93s win three weeks ago, and she is poised to serve up a repeat dose this evening.

Jilliby Litsa can be forgiven her last-start miss when she ventured down to Addington, only to suffer from an impeded 520m racing passage. She has drawn to swoop from her trap-eight draw after having won her previous 520m assignment here in 29.98s.

Big Time Panda has impressively charged through the grades, attaining open-class status in only her ninth raceday outing. Her untapped ability can have her featuring from her trap-four allocation.

Securing the draw advantage via the one-trap is Big Time Lantao who was a stylish last- start pacemaking Addington 520m feature race winner. She holds claims from her kind draw.

It's great to see a 645m staying event being carded (race 8). It has drawn an intriguing seven-dog field with all contenders provided from the Cole kennels.

The Australian Gr.1 715m winner Bronski Beat entered lockdown after having impressively galloped to his 38.65s Addington feature 645m victory. He has won both of his previous 645m tasks at this venue.

At the same Addington meeting, the talented stayer Nangar Ridge was caught late when finishing second over 732m against strong opposition. Previously, he led all the way when he scored his effortless Manawatu 660m win.

It was his kennelmate Speed Machine who chased him home on that occasion, and this bloke can be expected to produce another solid effort in this paw-wrestle.

Consider the litter siblings Big Time Harley and Big Time Baby as post-race podium contenders. Both have previously featured over the 645m distance, with Big Time Baby having won all three of her outings over the trip.