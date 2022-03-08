The Whanganui Youth Council and YESS are offering $1000 in funding for a youth-driven event created by rangatahi. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two key institutions helping young people in Whanganui are collaborating to bring a competition designed to ignite fun for youth in the town.

The Whanganui Youth Council and Whanganui Secondary Schools Youth Empowering Sport Squad (YESS) and Sport Whanganui have collaborated to create Awhi te Rangatahi, a competition where local youth come up with an idea to run an inclusive project, event or programme through sport, play or recreation.

The winning submission will be awarded $1000 in funding to bring their pitch to life.

Awhi te Rangatahi is open to any young locals: groups or individuals, sports clubs, and community organisations.

Abbey Peters and Eloise Bradshaw, students at Cullinane College and YESS Council members, say Awhi te Rangatahi is a way to help youth find new connections and activities in their community.

The pair hoped lesser-known sports might be able to get interest from young people, who may be able to help it grow.

It would also help young people find new passions they might not have discovered, they said.

Youth Council project support officer Stacy White said Awhi te Rangatahi was created based on a model similar to popular TV shows Shark Tank and Dragons' Den.

"For this project we're looking for applications from rangatahi who have ideas for inclusive projects, events, or programmes through sport, active recreation, or play that could use some support to get up and running."

Community Activator with Sport Whanganui Dinelle Saunders said they have had some great applications so far and encouraged others to get in before the March 16 deadline.

"If there is something they want to see happen, all they need is an idea, a rough plan and the willingness to follow through – we can offer support around the implementation of the project," Saunders said.

The collaboration between the WDC Youth Council and YESS meant the final decision came down to young people involved.

"They are looking for fun, physical, inclusive ideas that don't need to fit into a 'sport' box necessarily.

"It's really important that youth voice is heard and this is one way of making that happen. With so many things being affected by the pandemic, it's also a way of letting our young people know that their opinions are valued, they matter and things can still be planned."

Applications close on March 16. On March 25, Whanganui District Council's Youth Council and YESS Council will shortlist applications and contact all applicants.

On March 30, each shortlisted applicant will be asked to present their idea in a brief, face-to-face catch-up with the panel. The winning idea will be announced the following day on March 31.