Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Frocks on Bikes: Women take off on fun Whanganui bicycle ride

2 minutes to read
Women and girls line up before Whanganui's annual Frocks on Bikes event. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Women and girls line up before Whanganui's annual Frocks on Bikes event. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

It was a smaller turnout than usual but pretty good for a major festival being held during a pandemic, Carla Donson said.

She has designed and run a Frocks on Bikes event every year for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.