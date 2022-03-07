Former Whanganui resident Jordan Cohen (right) is one of five new caps for the Black Sticks. Photo / Supplied

Former Whanganui hockey standout Jordan Cohen is still soaking it in after achieving a long-time dream.

The former Whanganui High School student was one of the five new caps named in the Vantage Black Sticks Men's squad last week as they build towards the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.

After finishing at WHS in 2018, Cohen moved to Wellington to continue his studies at Victoria University.

Last year, he completed his Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Finance and Management while also picking up Victoria Sportsman of the Year (2020).

Looking to continue his push for a spot on the national side, the 21-year-old moved to Auckland at the start of the year in preparation for February's camp.

Cohen was one of the standouts at camp, impressing selectors and rewarded with a call-up to Black Sticks.

He has made various age-group sides for New Zealand in recent years, including the under-18s and under-21s. He has also collected three national titles through U21s and a Premier Hockey League title. Playing in the North vs South series has added to a very successful three years in the capital.

"It was a five-day selection camp. It was a pretty intense time both physically [and] mentally. It really pushes you to work hard and never give up."

He said he kept the goal of making the squad in the back of his head the whole time.

"It was a pretty nervous 24 hours because we knew the selections would be happening a day after camp ended."

He said there was a huge sigh of relief once he received the call from coach Greg Nicol that he had made the squad.

"I didn't quite process it. I was shaking and overwhelmed, but it was a pretty cool phone call to get and one I'll never forget."

He said the celebrations only lasted a few hours and then his thought process went straight to the next goal, which is to make the Commonwealth Games team.

Cohen's dreams of playing for New Zealand started when he was around 16 years old and made his first representative side.

"That is the one thing I have focused on; it has been the priority."

It is going to be a busy few months for Cohen, as he looks to juggle his workload with the Black Sticks as well as his full-time job. He is confident he has what it takes to make it work.

"It's about eight to ten sessions a week. There are about 13 to 15 hours a week in training which then has to be balanced around my work life. It's definitely going to be a big few months. I am extremely lucky to have an amazing support network through close friends and family."

He credited his dad, Joel Cohen and brothers, Ethan and Nathan, who keep him motivated every day.

"Mentally, it is going to be tough. For me, my main focus is hockey and work and that is what my life is at the moment."

With the Commonwealth Games in August, all of his energy and focus is being put into making the cut.

"There will be the Australia series around May. That is where I am hoping to make my debut, but nothing is given, it is always earned. I'll keep working hard with that being my first opportunity to wear the black jersey."