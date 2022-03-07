Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Former Whanganui hockey standout Jordan Cohen makes Black Sticks squad

3 minutes to read
Former Whanganui resident Jordan Cohen (right) is one of five new caps for the Black Sticks. Photo / Supplied

Former Whanganui resident Jordan Cohen (right) is one of five new caps for the Black Sticks. Photo / Supplied

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

Former Whanganui hockey standout Jordan Cohen is still soaking it in after achieving a long-time dream.

The former Whanganui High School student was one of the five new caps named in the Vantage Black Sticks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.