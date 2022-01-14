Use of Whanganui shared pathways increasing

Data shows uage of the City to North Mole shared pathway peaks on the weekend, specifically in the mid-morning on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Photo / Bevan Conley

Use of Whanganui's City to North Mole shared pathway for the final quarter of 2021 was up on the same period the previous year.

From October 1 to December 31 2021, 34,662 cyclists and pedestrians used the pathway, an increase of 4.7 per cent from the same period in 2020.

Pedestrians made up the fair majority of users on the pathway over that period, with a daily average of 274 people. The average number of cyclists was 103.

Data shows usage of the City to North Mole shared pathway peaks on the weekend, specifically in the mid-morning on Saturday and Sunday.

Whanganui District Council active transport facilitator Norman Gruebsch said the peaks were possibly linked to people cycling and walking into the city to enjoy things like the River Markets.

Over that same three-month period, the Upokongaro Cycle Bridge had 24,190 pedestrians and cyclists using it.

Pedestrians once again made up the majority of users, with a daily average of 185, compared to 78 cyclists per day.

The Te Tuaiwi shared pathway, also known as The Spine, connects many pathways and runs through the centre of the city and near a number of schools.

Usage was a bit more balanced on Te Tuaiwi, with very similar usage rates for pedestrians and cyclists.

Daily averages show 109 pedestrians and 112 cyclists used the pathway.

Data shows Te Tuaiwi spikes at the start of each morning and at the end of the day during the week as school students use the pathway before and after school.

Gruebsch said the increased use shows solid evidence that the Whanganui District Council-led Let's Go/ Mā Ake programme is having a positive effect.

The aim of the programme is to make active transport a popular and safe travel choice for Whanganui residents and visitors.

"This initiative, in conjunction with community organisations, is about encouraging positive behaviour change. That takes time but the numbers speak to the fact that it's working - people are increasingly using the pathways," Gruebsch said.

He said the council regularly reports on usage of our shared pathways and the statistics are used to inform active transport planning and are shared with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, a funding partner for significant roading and infrastructure works over the next three years.

Two more walkway projects are planned for the near future, which will continue to connect more areas to the shared pathway network.

The Tawhero shared pathway will be a 1.1km section of pathway running from London St to Smithfield Rd, down Brooking St, through the reserve and onto Alma Rd where it links to Abbot St.

There will also be another pathway in Springvale, which will be put in place after the Fitzherbert Ave extension through to Mosston Rd is completed.