Whanganui District Council's new chief executive David Langford will start in March. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui District Council has appointed David Langford as its new chief executive.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said the appointment was an important one for Whanganui and the council.

"We are delighted to have found a candidate with the experience and personal qualities needed to lead a large and complex organisation like Whanganui District Council."

Langford starts in his new role on March 14, 2022.

Langford's current role is with New Plymouth District Council where, as group manager for planning and infrastructure, he has had responsibility for the management of parks and reserves and a wide range of development and planning functions as well as essential infrastructure.

"David will bring a fresh perspective to this role, with over a decade of private sector experience in the construction contracting industry," McDouall said.

"His focus as a leader is on supporting people's capabilities and creating highly engaged teams who work to deliver services to an excellent standard."

Langford is moving to Whanganui with his wife and two children and replaces Kym Fell, who left at the end of October 2021 for a role with Wellington City Council.

"I would like to thank and acknowledge the council's chief operating officer, Lance Kennedy, who has stepped into the role of interim chief executive since Kym's departure," McDouall said.

He said Langford's appointment will be an asset to the council, providing strong and strategic leadership in what is set to be a busy time ahead for the Whanganui district.

"There are several significant developments and areas of work under way that will benefit our district and community, including the council's work to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, the ongoing redevelopment of the Sarjeant Gallery, and the revitalisation of Whanganui's port.

"We very much look forward to welcoming David to Whanganui when he takes up the position in March."