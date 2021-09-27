Whanganui District Council begins the search for new chief executive

A job listing for Whanganui District Council's chief executive position was posted last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council has begun advertising for a new council chief executive, as existing CE Kym Fell prepares to transition to a new role at Wellington City Council.

Fell resigned from his position as chief executive at the end of August, announcing his intention to move into a new role as chief customer and community officer at Wellington City Council.

According to the council, Fell is expected to remain in his role until the end of October.

The search for a replacement for Fell began last week, with a job ad posted by employment agency Sheffield Search.

According to the advertisement, the council is looking for an applicant with a track record in leading significant projects, as well as managing a large team.

"Preferred candidates will have open, engaging, and collaborative leadership qualities, well-developed political, cultural and intellectual acuity, exceptional commercial acumen, and a track record of delivering outstanding results."

The timeline of the application process suggests the council will remain without a permanent chief executive for a period of time, with a successor not expected to be appointed until the middle of November at the earliest.

Sheffield Search will facilitate the employment process on behalf of the council, managing the application stage and conducting preliminary interviews.

Applications for the position close on October 18, by which point the company will then conduct what it calls 'behavioural-based' interviews at the end of the month.

Those who advance to the next stage will be interviewed by the council's designated chief executive recruitment committee, chaired by Deputy Mayor Jenny Duncan, at the beginning of November.

No rough date has been set for the commencement of employment for the new chief executive, with all dates reliant on the circumstances of the successful candidate.

Mayor Hamish McDouall confirmed on Monday the council had agreed on an offer of employment to an interim chief executive, who will take up the role during the transition period.

Currently, Whanganui District Council has an annual operating revenue of around $100 million, as well as 300 permanent staff.