Whanganui District Council appoints interim chief executive Lance Kennedy

Lance Kennedy will be Whanganui District Council's interim chief executive until a permanent appointment is made. Photo / Bevan Conley

Lance Kennedy will be Whanganui District Council's interim chief executive until a permanent appointment is made. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council has appointed chief operating officer Lance Kennedy as its interim chief executive.

Recruitment for the role of chief executive is under way after Kym Fell's departure on October 31 for a role with Wellington City Council.

Kennedy has been with the council for a year and has previously held senior roles with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and New Zealand Police Ngā Pirihimana O Aotearoa.

"I've been impressed by the council's professionalism since I joined the organisation and I look forward to working with staff, elected members, local iwi and the wider community on a range of challenges and changes that face local government and our district," Kennedy said.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall welcomed Kennedy's appointment.

"Having watched Lance's performance over the past year, and knowing his previous senior roles with national organisations, I have confidence the council is in safe hands while councillors, key stakeholders and I work through the process of finding a new chief executive."

Kennedy joined the council in November 2020 after more than two years at Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, where he most recently held the role of national manager, journey optimisation.

Before his Waka Kotahi role, he spent 26 years with New Zealand Police, including senior management roles at regional and national level.