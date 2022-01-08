Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu offer water activities for people of all ages

Lake Wiritoa is a 10-minute drive from Whanganui city. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui has been basking in sunshine in the first week of the new year, and what better way to enjoy it than being close to water? Mike Tweed finds some spots in the Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu districts that are prime for a splash, a fish, a camp or a walk.

Westmere Lake

A designated wildlife refuge, Westmere Lake is in Rapanui Rd on the way to Bason Botanic Gardens and Kai Iwi Beach.

While swimming and dogs are a no-no, there is an easy walk around the lake for people of all ages.

A picnic area can be found along the track.

The 9ha lake sits within 20ha of bush, home to a mix of native and exotic species of plants and birds.

Lake Wiritoa

If you're after more than just a leisurely walk, this might be the place for you.

Wiritoa is a coastal dune lake set in 5ha of park-like grounds, with swimming, jetskiing, boating and canoeing all on the table.

It is a 10-minute drive from central Whanganui. Drive south on State Highway 3 and take a right turn into Kaitoke Rd. You will find the lake at the end of the road.

The lake is home to the Whanganui Water Ski Club, but has designated active and passive recreation areas.

Areas used for active recreation are sometimes closed when events are being held. The passive recreation area is located at the southwestern end of the lake.

Lakelands Holiday Park, found at the back of the lake, offers punters the chance to turn their day trip into a holiday.

Cabins are available, along with powered and non-powered sites.

Whanganui River

The awa is a one-stop shop for water activities.

If you come armed with jetskis, the Wanganui Motor Boat Club at the top end of Kowhai Park offers plenty of parking and a slipway to launch from.

Canoeing and kayaking are popular in the summer, whether that be around the bridges at the city end or further upriver.

Remember, always wear a lifejacket when heading out onto the water.

Whanganui has long been a rowing stronghold, and the Union Boat Club offers recreational rowers and newcomers the chance to learn the discipline of single sculling.

Both the Union Boat Club and the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club cater to members of all abilities, from novice right through to premier.

There are also two waka ama clubs in town - Te Ringa Miti Tai Heke Whanganui Waka Ama Club and Te Whanganui River Outrigger Canoe Club.

If you fancy an escape from the city, Whanganui River Rd takes travellers on a winding trip that ends at the small settlement of Pipiriki.

Jetboat tours can be booked during the summer months through Whanganui Scenic Experience Jet and Whanganui River Adventures.

There is also a campground at Pipiriki, which is only a five-minute walk to the river.

Whanganui River Canoes at the Raetihi Holiday Park, a 35-minute drive from Pipiriki, provides canoe hire and a place to stay after a long day, or days, exploring the river.

Vinegar Hill

A 10-minute drive from Hunterville, Vinegar Hill is on the banks of the Rangitīkei River within the Putai Ngahere Reserve.

At more than 30ha, the reserve is a popular spot for swimming, fishing, whitewater rafting and canoeing.

The nearby native bush provides short walks for those who aren't keen on getting wet.

Fees to stay at Vinegar Hill are in effect from December 15 to February 9. For the rest of the year, camping is free.

While there are three main camping areas, people are allowed to camp wherever they want.

Showers are available, but visitors will need to bring their own barbecues.

Castlecliff Domain

The domain is a hop, skip and jump from Castlecliff Beach and offers everything from a skatepark to a flying fox.

There is plenty of room to kick a ball around and toilets, a drinking fountain, picnic tables and barbecues are provided.

Down the road is the rejuvenated Rangiora St, with The Citadel cafe the perfect place to grab a bite to eat after a long day in the surf.

Surf lifeguards are on patrol at Castlecliff Beach every day until February 6.

Koitiata

This quiet coastal village is 33km south of Whanganui, adjacent to Turakina Beach.

With a population of little more than 100, Koitiata offers peace and quiet, as well as access to Turakina Beach, the Turakina River and a 4km freshwater lagoon that was formed in 1998.

The Koitiata camping ground is located on the seaward side of the village, between Rapaki and Teone Sts. An unpowered site costs $6 a night, while a powered site will set you back $12.

the Te Araroa Trail runs through Koitiata and down Turakina Beach, before turning inland and then continuing on to Bulls.

Tawhai Falls

This 13m waterfall is on State Highway 48 towards Whakapapa Village in the Tongariro National Park.

A 10-15 minute walk through mountain toatoa and beech forest brings you to a lookout, then down to the base of the waterfall, which tumbles over the edge of an ancient lava flow.

It was a filming location for Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers, in the scene where Faramir and his archers watch Gollum catch fish.

While fishing there isn't possible in the real world, it's a great spot to relax and have a bite to eat and, during the summer months, even a quick dip for adults.

Be warned, though - the water is pretty cold all year round.

Tutaenui Reservoir Reserve

This 4km track can be found near Marton, about a 35-minute drive from Whanganui.

The loop winds its way around the lower reservoir that supplies Marton's water (also known as Marton B & C Dams). The easy terrain means it's perfect for families, with dogs on leads and horses also able to use the trail.

The reserve project was a combined effort by the Tutaenui Stream Restoration Society, Rangitīkei District Council and the Marton community.

Basic tracks were cut in 2016, then pine trees were removed the following year, changing the entire landscape of the dam area.

In the next two years about 27,000 trees were planted.

The public reserve is open from dusk to dawn, seven days a week.