Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

One day, 170 boats - record-breaking week for Whanganui's Coastguard

3 minutes to read
Cousins Michael and Maruwhare Magner managed to hook two 10kg tuna while out for a fish on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Cousins Michael and Maruwhare Magner managed to hook two 10kg tuna while out for a fish on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths
By
Ethan Griffiths

Multimedia journalist

It's been a busy three days for Whanganui's Coastguard, as hundreds of local and out-of-town boaties spend their days travelling and fishing the South Taranaki Bight.

More than 700 people took to the seas from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.