Two men are appearing in Whanganui District Court on charges of disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence after an incident on Saturday on Alma Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two men are appearing in Whanganui District Court on charges of disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence after an incident on Saturday on Alma Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two men have been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence in relation to an alleged incident in Gonville.

Police said the incident occurred on a residential property in Alma Rd around 7.15pm on Saturday, September 17, and involved people who appeared to know each other.

One person took themself to Whanganui Hospital after the incident, police said.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were taken into custody following the incident.

Police said the two men would appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.