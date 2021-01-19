Two injured, power cut, after car crashes into power pole in Whanganui

Two people were transported to hospital. Photo / File

A number of homes are without power after a car crashed into a power pole just outside of Whanganui on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash in Okoia, on the intersection of Longacre Rd and Kaimatira Rd, just before 9am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and transported two patients to Whanganui Hospital with minor injuries.

Powerco was alerted of the incident by Fire and Emergency just after 8.45am this morning and a field crew was dispatched to make the site safe and assess the damage.

Power is estimated to be restored by 3.30pm at this stage.