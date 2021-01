Police are currently investigating the robbery of a bar in Gonville. Photo / File

Police are investigating a robbery in Gonville after a group of men reportedly entered a Puriri St building and left with cash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed reports a group of men entered the property at around 3.15pm.

There was a police presence on the street around 3.30pm.

Police said there were no reports of injuries and enquiries into the incident were ongoing.