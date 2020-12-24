Emergency services attend minor crashes in Feilding and Hāwera

Emergency services attended two minor crashes on Christmas Eve, one in Feilding and one in Hawera. Photo / File

Emergency services attended two minor crashes around the region late on Christmas Eve.

A car hit a lamp post on the corner of Warwick St and Kimbolton Rd in Feilding just before 10pm. There were no reported injuries.

Fire and Emergency assisted Police and St John at the scene.

At 12.45am police attended a single-vehicle crash where a car hit a power pole on State Highway 45 near Nolan Rd, Hāwera.

St John attended but were only required to assess and treat at the scene.