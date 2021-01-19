Whanganui news in brief: Vinegar Hill prang, watchtower open to public and more

The old fire watchtower in Cooks Gardens is open to the public this weekend.

Watchtower open

The Fire Watchtower and Vintage Engine Open Day will be held at Cooks Gardens this Saturday from 11am to 1pm as part of Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend celebrations. The watchtower's category 1 listing by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga will be celebrated. Two vintage fire engines - a 1938 Chevrolet and a 1931 Austin 7 - will be on display.

Vinegar Hill prang

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Vinegar Hill Road just outside of Hunterville just after 7.30pm on Monday. St John attended the scene but there were no injuries. Fire and Emergency helped with clean-up and tows were arranged to pick up the vehicles.

Reported robbery

Police are investigating a robbery in Gonville after a group of men reportedly entered a Puriri St building and left with cash on Tuesday afternoon. Police confirmed reports a group of men entered the property at around 3.15pm. There was a police presence on the street around 3.30pm. Police said there were no reports of injuries and enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Garage well alight

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crews arrived at the scene with the fire well involved. Photo / file

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of a

. Firefighters were called to the blaze on St Leonard St at 2.20pm on Monday. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crews arrived at the scene with the fire well involved. A few hours later, a fire crew was called out to a bus fire on Hinemoa St in Whanganui East. A FENZ spokesman couldn't say whether it was a house bus or a public bus but no one was on board when crews arrived.

Clarification

Karen Hurndell's winning garden.

Whanganui's

Karen Hurndell's garden at 9 Cathro Rd will be open, weather permitting, on Monday, January 25 between 11am and 3pm, or by appointment, not each Monday as reported. Entry is a gold coin donation or an item of pet food, both of which will be donated to Precious Paws or ARAN. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the garden.