Police, St John and Fire and Emergency crews responded to the crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three people have been taken to Whanganui Hospital following a head-on crash on State Highway 1 at Utiku, south of Taihape.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of a collision at the intersection of SH1 and Rupe St around 9.15am on Wednesday.

A St John representative said three ambulances responded to the incident.

Staff treated and transported all three people involved in the crash to the hospital where they are in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Jules Wevley said two Taihape fire crews responded to the accident.

None of the three people needed assistance getting out of their cars.

She said fire crews assisted St John in administering first aid and police with road clearance.