Journeys on Ruapehu's Timber Trail were up 47 per cent last year. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Mountains to Sea Ngā Ara Tūhono trails experienced a surge in users from 2020 to 2021.

For the year ended June 2021 there was a 51 per cent increase in people doing the whole trek, with the number of cyclists up 78 per cent over that time.

Based on average spend survey data collected from trail users, that represented a contribution to the Whanganui and Ruapehu economies of $14.1 million, trail manager and champion Lynley Twyman said.

A total of 31,394 journeys were made.

"Another key trail in our area is the Timber Trail, which sits in Ruapehu at the northern end," Twyman said.

"There were 18,313 journeys for the year ending June 2021, which is a 47 per cent increase. Cycling journeys were up 58 per cent, with a smaller increase in walkers."

That represented a further economic contribution of $9.3 million.

Twyman said she expected those numbers to continue to grow, and new connected pathways in the Ruapehu region would add to the appeal.

"There is Te Ara Mangawhero and a connection from Horopito to the Last Spike, with a longer-term vision connection to National Park Village via the Pōkākā Eco Sanctuary being developed by Uenuku.

"That makes a beautiful loop."

The Mountains to Sea trail is one of 22 in the Ngā Haerenga Great Rides cycle trail network.

There were 2.19 million trips on the network in the year to June 2021, an increase of 10.3 per cent.

Visitor spending attributed to the cycle trails was $951 million in the year to June 2021, an increase of $226 million.

Development of accommodation and logistics options for users would enhance the "halo of benefit", Twyman said.

"These are typically run by small local operators with a true heart for both the trails and their communities.

"One example is the Behind The Door On 4 cafe [at Upokongaro].

"The combination of the [Upokongaro] bridge and access to cyclists has absolutely changed their business. Places like the Matahiwi Cafe wouldn't exist without the cycle trail."

The trails covered 400km across Whanganui and Ruapehu and offered "sustainable travel at its best", Twyman said.

"Over the weekend we had one of the biggest days for a very long time at the Ohakune Old Coach Road. There were huge numbers.

"Some of those people are day trippers, but others are getting out and doing the whole trail."

The trails weren't there for only tourists, Twyman said.

"They are available for anybody who wants to ride their bikes or walk somewhere different, and feel good about life.

"It's your backyard."