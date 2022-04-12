The township of Bulls is part of the Tiikeitia ki Tai ward. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two Māori wards have been included in Rangitīkei District Council's representation arrangement for this year's local body elections.

The Local Government Commission confirmed one councillor each from Tiikeitia ki Uta (inland) and Tiikeitia ki Tai (coastal) will join a mayor and nine other councillors.

There will be two elected from the northern general ward, five from the central general ward and two from the southern general ward.

"We are pleased that the commission accepted our proposal and did not recommend any changes," Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson said.

"Our district is diverse, and the change means council will be in a better position to represent all communities.

"The introduction of Māori wards is an important step in enabling council to make decisions that accurately represent all views and needs."

Those enrolled on the Māori electoral roll will be able to vote for candidates in the Māori wards, which represent a population of about 1400 each.

The Tiikeitia ki Tai ward is made up of the townships of Bulls and Marton through to the coast, including Scotts Ferry.

The Tiikeitia ki Uta ward covers areas north and west of Marton, including Taihape, Mangaweka, Moawhango, Mataroa, Pukeokahu, Utiku, Hunterville, Koitiata, Ratana, Turakina, Whangaehu and Kauangaroa.

The Taihape and Rātana community boards are retained and unchanged.

Based on 2018 census data, 26.5 per cent of the Rangitīkei population is Māori, compared with a New Zealand average of 16.5 per cent.