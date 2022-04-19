Austin Hobson, founder of Ruapehu Brewing Co, has been brewing at the historic site. Photo / NZME

New Zealand's first purpose-built movie theatre is set to be transformed into a multi-purpose space for Ohakune, including local beer and mead breweries, and even its own boutique cinema.

The historic Kings Theatre building in Ohakune was purchased by Greg Hickman after he returned from a 10-year stint in Hong Kong.

Hickman saw a gap in the Asian market for honey mead, and pitched the idea to Austin Hobson, founder of Ruapehu Brewing, to create honey mead together for domestic distribution, as well as eventually exporting to Asia.

The concept is now finally coming to fruition, and it's all set to take place in the historic building.

The plans for transforming the old theatre are set to be submitted in the next few weeks, with the hope of beginning the reconstruction into the multi-purpose space before winter.

The space will incorporate their beer and mead brewing companies, Ruapehu Brewing Co and Big Mountain Mead.

It will also have a small cinema, a tap room and include other local businesses, such as local coffee company Kombi Coffee.

The idea of brewing tours and tasting sessions was also a potential endeavour to educate Ohakune visitors and locals to "get the ABCs of what's in your glass", Hobson said.

"Incorporating the cinema's heritage was always part of the plan.

"We're both a bit geeky so it might be quite hi-tech, because we just keep geeking out at all this equipment. It will be something quite special."

They will pay homage to the historical building by having the new cinema showing older classics.

"You can get a beer or a honey mead and then sit and watch a movie, or you could put your kids in there and then sit out the front and have something to eat and a beer while they're watching Shrek or something."

There was potential for the cinema to be used for other things such as conferences or even a comedy night, Hobson said.

He said it was "quite a simple little build", likening it to a giant shed with concrete and glass on the side that faces the mountain, while also recycling timber from the old theatre.

On the same side is a mezzanine floor with full-height windows where people can sip a beer and look out to a view of the mountain inside, or sit outside on the balcony on a sunny day.

The 160 square-metre brewery, which sits behind the old theatre, is already built, and beer and mead has been brewed in the space for around seven months.

"There's a few derelict buildings around, and it would be nice to see something new and modern again in town," Hobson said.

The site is right in the middle of town, and he said it should lift the whole town a bit.

"Using these spaces differently is trying to get as much usage in one space if you can. That'll bring different parts of the community together."

Hobson said he hoped the project would bring more of a community vibe, where people chose to come out and be together rather than sitting on the couch at home.

The endeavour will create more jobs for the community.

"In a small community like Ohakune, if you can create eight or nine jobs year-round that's quite special," Hobson said.

"Rather than drinking a beer that's been shipped around the world, you can see the mountain where the water used runs off, and drink it in one of our beers. It's quite special, I think.

"It's kind of nice that it'll become a little regional brewery, something that people from Ruapehu are proud of."