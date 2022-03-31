Feilding High School's A team took out the CD College Tennis tournament held at the Whanganui Tennis Club. Photo / Supplied

Feilding High School's A team took out the CD College Tennis tournament held at the Whanganui Tennis Club. Photo / Supplied

Feilding High School have won the CD College tennis tournament held at the Whanganui Tennis Club this week.

Eight teams from across the lower North Island competed in the three-day tournament, including four teams from Whanganui Collegiate School, two from Feilding High School, one from the Whanganui Tennis Club and a team from Paraparaumu College.

Feilding A took out the tournament, with Collegiate A finishing second and Whanganui Tennis Club rounding out the podium.

Top-ranked Collegiate player and captain of the school's A team, Sasha Milentivijevic-Vague, won every set, with his singles game score 72 games won to nine lost, showing his class.

Sasha's wins helped to propel him to an S5 grading, moving him closer to the ability to compete in ITF competition. His doubles partner, Year 9 student George Blundell, won every game except the final against Feilding No 1 Fraser Waugh in a heart-breaking super tie loss.

International Collegiate students Edward Poon, Paul Sangpakdee and Poon Punnarujawong were the only other unbeaten local single players.