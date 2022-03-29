A new Covid-19 support clinic has been set up in the Mauri Ora building at Whanganui Hospital, with support from (from left) Cynda Baker, Krystal Boyes, Simon Ward, Ian Murphy and Juanita Murphy. Photo / Supplied

A new Covid-19 clinic has been set up in Whanganui after the closure of the community-based assessment centre at Whanganui Hospital.

The purpose of the Mauri Ora Covid Clinic, based in the Mauri Ora building on the hospital grounds, is to provide primary assessment and treatment pathways to Covid-positive people, or to those with a suspicion of Covid who need assistance and advice.

It is not a testing centre, although testing may be needed as part of the clinical assessment.

The clinic is supporting people who do not have a regular GP or where general practice teams are not available for patients who need in-person clinical assessment.

People who are enrolled with a general practice should continue to be seen by their GP in the first instance and only use the new service if they are unable to access their practice or have been directed to the clinic by their practice.

Whanganui Regional Health Network operations manager Juanita Murphy said there was a partnership approach to the establishment of the clinic.

"The Covid clinic aims to support our general practice teams who are fronting the majority of the clinical Covid Care in the Community response thus far. It also aims to assist in reducing the exposure to the acute care facilities on the hospital campus, ED [emergency department] and WAM [Whanganui Accident & Medical].

"The service is evidence of a partnership approach, supported by primary and secondary clinicians and other staff from the Whanganui DHB, Whanganui Accident and Medical, and Whanganui Regional Health Network."

It does not replace the emergency department and people with concerns around a potentially life-threatening emergency, irrespective of Covid, should go to ED for immediate care.

Whanganui District Health Board chief medical officer Ian Murphy said the clinic opened last week and a small number of patients had been through.

"We will continue with this collective support until we are over the worst of it and the need is no longer there."

The Mauri Ora building has a long history on the hospital campus. Its most recent use has been as emergency temporary accommodation for whānau from out of town visiting patients in hospital.

Alternative arrangements have been made to support whānau, while the use of the building has been loaned by the Te Hau Ranga Ora team to support the community through Covid.

"In 1984, Mauri Ora housed Te Korimako, which was the first tangata whenua provider in Aotearoa to be funded by an Area Health Board to provide community health services, and in 1988 included a liaison service in the hospital to support patients and their whānau," Whanganui DHB Kaiuringi, general manager Māori health and equity, Rowena Kui said.

"I am pleased that the whare can be utilised during this time to support our community and health services providers, as we have not been able to use it for whānau overnight stay during Covid."

• To access the Mauri Ora Covid Clinic, go through the main hospital entrance and follow the signs. The clinic is drive-through, with allocated parking for those who need to use a consultation room. While drive-through is preferred, it will be possible for those who do not have transport to walk in. The clinic is currently operating Monday to Friday, 4pm to 9pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 4.30pm. Hours may change in future depending on community case numbers.