The Ministry of Health reported 291 cases of Covid-19 in the community today. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 291 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Whanganui region, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Whanganui DHB said that there were five people in hospital with Covid-19 and two

of them are being treated for the virus.

Nationally, the ministry reported 12,882 community cases of Covid-19, with 861 people hospitalised with the virus.

The ministry said 11more people had died of Covid-19, taking the total number of publicly reported deaths to 269.