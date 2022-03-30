Whanganui & Partners chief executive Hannah Middleton is back at the helm after six months' parental leave. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui was facing uncertain times when Whanganui & Partners chief executive Hannah Middleton went on maternity leave last year.

Middleton returned to her desk this month to receive some encouraging statistics on employment and business growth in the district.

"When I went on leave we were at the tail end of the 2021 Covid-19 lockdown and it was impossible to predict how things would progress," she said.

"I'm really pleased that some things have gone better than expected and I'm ready to work with our team to help affected Whanganui businesses grow back from the impacts of Covid."

Middleton said although the demands of being a new parent had left her a bit sleep-deprived, the time away had given her a fresh perspective.

"I've previously been an observer of the lives of parents and I now understand how it gives you a new outlook. At the moment the team is transitioning between working from home and in the office so I'm looking forward to us all being together in the same space again."

One of the key growth areas for Whanganui has been a 14.4 per cent increase in the number of self-employed people in Whanganui during the past year.

"I think it reflects the spirit of entrepreneurship that exists in Whanganui," Middleton said.

"The pace of life means that people have time to come up with great ideas and use their skills and creativity to realise them. Whanganui & Partners is ready to support them, whether they are small businesses aiming to make enough to put food on their tables, or whether they are aiming to build something bigger with plans to export products."

During Middleton's absence, Jonathan Sykes was acting chief executive, while Madison Powers filled in as strategic marketing lead in his place.

Powers has now moved to the role of tourism project manager for a 12-month contract with Whanganui & Partners.

"Madison will be working to support businesses to build back tourism after the impacts of Covid-19. She has some great experience with tourism projects and sustainable tourism so it will be great to have her in this role," Middleton said.

Sykes said it had been great to see some business growth and an increase in average earnings last year.

"In these areas, Whanganui not only performed better than national averages but also reported growth favourable to that of our regional neighbours," he said.

"Whanganui has fared comparably well during the pandemic, although our economy has been under pressure as Covid has impacted supply chains, travel and people's socialising habits."

Sykes said it had been encouraging to see local loyalty favourably reflected throughout the pandemic, and he commended the Whanganui business community for its pragmatism and adaptability.

Middleton said there were a lot of "super-exciting" projects and events coming up for Whanganui & Partners, and she was especially looking forward to the public forum scheduled for May 12.