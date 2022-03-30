The Whanganui DHB region recorded 399 new Covid-19 cases today , according to the Ministry of Health.

There are also nine people in hospital with Covid-19, with five of them being treated for the virus.

Nationally, there were 14,918 cases, 817 people in hospital, including 24 in intensive care. There were 14 deaths.

There are now 104,769 active Covid-19 community cases in the country.

The Whanganui DHB has continued to expand the distribution of RATs across the region, using jet boats to go up the Whanganui River and various stock trucks travelling around the region.