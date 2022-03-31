Bushy Park Tarapuruhi forest manager Mandy Brooke (left) and lead volunteer Lincoln Paul. Photo / Finn Williams

Bushy Park Tarapuruhi volunteers will plant new flora this winter as a part of an ongoing project.

The new areas are in three locations inside the fenced section of the park, totalling around four hectares.

Park volunteers have been working in collaboration with botanists and ecologists to find the right plants to put in each new area, as well as consulting with local iwi Ngā Rauru which have given areas new names.

The project is supported and funded by Horizons Regional Council, Forest & Bird and the Bushy Park Trust as well as donations from members of the public.

The project, expected to take at least two or three years to complete, was a positive move towards developing the park, forest manager Mandy Brooke said.

"This is a really significant step for Bushy Park Tarapuruhi because we're increasing habitat within a fully protected area and, because it's next to a mature forest, there's a lot of biodiversity gained," Brooke said.

The volunteer team was not only aiming to increase the diversity of the park's plant life but its wildlife as well.

Lead volunteer Lincoln Paul said they were looking into bringing in new species of birds and lizards in the near future.

Paul has been a big part of a new development in the park's nursery, with a covered area being built that will function as both a planting station and an outdoor learning space when school students visit the park.

The area was designed by Paul and is being built with the help of local builder Wayne Armishaw and his family.

Local help had been key to the recent development of the park, and Brooke and Paul were asking for help from the public with the upcoming plantings.

In particular, they want donations of the wool insulators used to keep food cool, such as those used by My Food Bag.

Brooke said the insulators would be used to protect the new flora from weeds. Being overpowered by weeds and tall grasses was one of the main risks of introducing a new plant so placing the insulators around the base of the plants would give them a better chance of surviving the first months.

The insulators would also help keep the plants moist, which would help them survive through the dryer months later in the year.

Being wool, the insulators were fully biodegradable, meaning no waste would be left behind.

Brooke said the team would take as many of the insulators as it could get and had already had donations from the public.

Insulators can be dropped off at the doorstep of 15 Pitt St, next door to the Yellow House Cafe, or people can call 027 265 0082 to arrange a pick up.

Most of the planting for the new areas will be done on the park's regular volunteer days of Tuesday and Thursday. People who want to get involved should email mandyb@bushyparksanctuary.org.nz