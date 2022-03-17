David Langford stepped into his new role as Whanganui District Council chief executive this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council's incoming chief executive David Langford was welcomed with a small, formal mihi whakatau in the council chamber on Monday.

A larger pōwhiri to welcome him to the district has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions and Langford said he looked forward to meeting the wider community over the coming weeks.

"As Covid restrictions ease, I want to work with elected representatives and council staff to help the community reunite," he said.

"This community, like all others, has experienced disconnection due to lockdowns and divided opinions over mandates so I think we will have some work to do in helping to bring everyone back together."

Langford was appointed in December after former chief executive Kym Fell left to take up a role in Wellington.

"I'm excited to be joining the Whanganui District Council and appreciated the warm welcome I received," he said.

Langford's previous role was group manager for planning and infrastructure with the New Plymouth District Council, where he was responsible for parks and reserves, development planning, and essential infrastructure.

Whanganui has been a favourite weekend and holiday destination for Langford, his wife and their sons aged 9 and 12.

"We have often spent long weekends at the Top 10 Holiday Park and always had a great time so we all know we enjoy being here.

"We are really looking forward to calling Whanganui home and being part of the community."

Langford said he appreciated the hard work done by his predecessor Fell, who had paved a good path for the role.

"I am fortunate that he facilitated some very sound structural changes which means that I can help to build on an already strong foundation.

"I recognise that these are trying times for our district as we grapple with the challenges of Covid-19, along with the rising cost of living and housing affordability. In my role as chief executive, I will be working hard alongside our elected members to support our community through these challenges."

Langford said he aimed to get the basics right and deliver value for money while ensuring high-quality council services.

"It is an election year so an important part of my role later in the year will be to help any new councillors assimilate and build good, strong relationships with council staff.

"It is also important not to lose sight of our long-term future and I look forward to helping everyone in our community to unlock opportunities that will improve wellbeing and quality of life."

The council's chief operating officer Lance Kennedy has been interim chief executive since December.