Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui reaction to Government's recycling plan mostly favourable

4 minutes to read
Easy Earth's Mike Downie loads a full bin of Honest Kitchen food waste, and replaces it with an empty bin. Photo / Bevan Conley

Easy Earth's Mike Downie loads a full bin of Honest Kitchen food waste, and replaces it with an empty bin. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

Whanganui recyclers have given a thumbs up to the Government's Transforming Recycling plan - but they say the devil may be in the detail.

The plan, announced by Environment Minister David Parker, went out for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.