Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Developers buy Whanganui sections with aim of providing affordable homes

3 minutes to read
Tom Burrell (left) and Matt Perks have six houses to put in place and six more sections to develop. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tom Burrell (left) and Matt Perks have six houses to put in place and six more sections to develop. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

The young owners of M T Properties are looking to provide affordable homes in Whanganui and alleviate the housing shortage.

Tom Burrell, 27, and 23-year-old Matt Perks combined forces in mid-2021 because they had complementary

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.