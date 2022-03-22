The earthquake-prone castle at Whanganui's Kowhai Park is undergoing strengthening work. Photo / NZME

Whanganui children will soon be able to enjoy playing out scenes from medieval tales again now the Kowhai Park castle in Anzac Parade is under repair.

Work began on the structure this week and Whanganui District Council project officer Debbie Anderson said the work will take around six weeks and is not complex.

"It involves replacing and reinforcing several of the concrete foundations at the base of the turrets and adding structural steel to support the turrets to ensure they are stabilised in the event of an earthquake," she said.

The work is being carried out by local contractor Gemini Pepper Construction to engineering specifications provided by BPL.

"The strengthening also means that more options will be available at a later stage to enhance the castle's play area," said Anderson.

"Work will continue despite wet weather with the only delays expected to be around the supply of materials where manufacturers' deliveries are impacted where there is Covid-19 in the workforce."

A 2017 Opus report commissioned by council's property team revealed the castle met just 20 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS).

The report recommended a full structural assessment and upgrade which was included in the council's 10-year plan.

A Whanganui District Council working party was established to look specifically at the castle at the southern end of the playground and there was consultation with Lions and Rotary clubs, who had established most of the equipment at the park.

The working party was headed by councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay who teamed up with youth councillors to consult with local children on their ideas for the castle.

Once the strengthening work is complete, some of the ideas collected at the time could be developed.

In the meantime, the area inside the Tot Town picket fence is closed to keep the public and contractors safe while the work is in progress.