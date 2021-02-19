Temporary shuttle service for residents of Whanganui's Durie Hill

A free shuttle service for Durie Hill residents will be available while the Durie Hill elevator is closed. Photo / File

Durie Hill residents will be able to catch a free bus to and from the city while the Durie Hill elevator is closed.

The elevator is not operating while its entrance is upgraded and the lift car undergoes maintenance.

Whanganui District Council will provide the free shuttle service during peak hours on weekdays from Monday, February 22, until the elevator reopens in about 11 weeks, property general manager Leighton Toy said.

A Take It Easy Tours nine-seater shuttle bus service will run every 10-15 minutes during peak times.

"We're very pleased to have been able to secure this service," Toy said.

"As well as being a visitor attraction, we know the elevator is popular as a mode of public transport for local residents – with school children using the service on a regular basis."

Toy said the bus will have a bike rack so will be able to take cyclists.

The replacement service will run from the elevator entrance area on Blyth St to the bus stop beside the Whanganui i-Site on Taupo Quay and back again.

It will operate Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, from 7.30am to 9am and 2.30pm to 4pm. It will not operate at weekends.