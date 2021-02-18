Whanganui iwi celebrate Whanganuitanga at Pākaitore on February 28

Cutting the cake to mark the 25th anniversary of the Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens occupation last year are (from left) Wipaki Peeti, Ken Mair, Rii Templeton and John Maihi. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui iwi cancelled Waitangi celebrations and their annual river waka journey this year - but have decided to hold their annual celebration of Whanganuitanga at Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens.

The February 28 event commemorates the first day of the occupation/reclamation of the riverside reserve in 1995. It has become a time of remembering and celebration.

All are welcome, spokeswoman Marilyn Davis said.

The programme for this month's event is still evolving, but Davis said marquees for the day will be set up on Friday, and karakia will take place by the river between 5am and 6am on Sunday, February 28.

She is also in charge of health and safety and security, and said gloves, masks and sanitisers will be provided at each of the entry points to the reserve.

If the Covid-19 alert level rises the public event will not go ahead, and Awa FM will interview selected people instead.

If the event proceeds as usual, breakfast will follow the dawn karakia, and then manuhiri (visitors) will be welcomed in a kawe mate (carry the dead), where people who have died will be represented by a photograph.

The day will have guest speakers, including panels of kaumātua, young parents and rangatahi aged 12 to 15. These will be facilitated by Awa FM programme director Eruera Rerekura and Manahi Cribb, and broadcast live.

From 2pm to 7pm there will be entertainment by reggae band NLC, Common Unity, Harmony Showdown and others.

There will be promotional and other stalls, with most of those set up on Somme Pde, which will be closed from 7am on Saturday, February 27, to 7am on Monday, March 1. Jay Rerekura, who is organising the stalls, can be contacted on 027 430 0678.

Security will be provided by Sharky Security and the area will be cleared on Monday morning.

Davis wanted to thank the event's many sponsors, including Caltex, Awa FM, Whanganui District Council, Te Puni Kokiri, Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui and the Atihau Whanganui Incorporation.